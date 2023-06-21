Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

AAP stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $256,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

