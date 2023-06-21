Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $134,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.56. 295,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.90. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $190.44.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

