QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. QUASA has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $179.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145887 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $179.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

