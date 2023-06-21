QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $464.35 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.03.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

