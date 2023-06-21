Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

