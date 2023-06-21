RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $209.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

