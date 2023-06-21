RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 218,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,395. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

