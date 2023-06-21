RDA Financial Network Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.4% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.70. 3,631,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,415,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day moving average is $319.51. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

