Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

RDEIY opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

