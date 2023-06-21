Regen BioPharma (RGBP) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) is one of 365 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Regen BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regen BioPharma N/A N/A -113.01 Regen BioPharma Competitors $196.50 million $5.60 million 24.00

Regen BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Regen BioPharma. Regen BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regen BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors 548 1729 4520 43 2.59

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regen BioPharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.58%. Given Regen BioPharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regen BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Regen BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regen BioPharma N/A N/A N/A Regen BioPharma Competitors -623.50% -59.38% -21.79%

Summary

Regen BioPharma peers beat Regen BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Regen BioPharma Company Profile

Regen BioPharma, Inc. focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is also involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular composition of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6. Regen BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

