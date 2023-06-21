Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Sells $90,427.30 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $90,427.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,229,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,947.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anushka Salinas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 2,227 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $5,055.29.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RENT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

