Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 10,608 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 10,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $24,716.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 811,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,358.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 929 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,108.83.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.8 %

RENT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,862. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

