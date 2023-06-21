Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 10,608 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 10,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $24,716.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 811,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,358.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 929 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,108.83.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.8 %

RENT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,862. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

