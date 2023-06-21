Request (REQ) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and $774,178.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07488072 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $697,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

