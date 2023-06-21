Reviewing Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $57.79 billion 1.71 $5.97 billion $3.72 15.25 BrewBilt Brewing $130,000.00 0.00 -$8.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

This table compares Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 12.78% 15.38% 6.04% BrewBilt Brewing -5,177.96% N/A -476.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 2 4 5 0 2.27 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.54%.

Summary

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats BrewBilt Brewing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The company was founded on August 2, 1977 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

