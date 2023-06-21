Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.