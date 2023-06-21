Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.82. 437,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,725. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

