Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.17. The company had a trading volume of 415,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

