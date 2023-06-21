Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,370 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

MDT opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

