Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

