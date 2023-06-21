Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 5.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 1,549,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,124,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Roblox Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,235,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Roblox by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Roblox by 107.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 102.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

