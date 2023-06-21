Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 2,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 748,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

