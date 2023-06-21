Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 2,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CNO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 748,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,568,000 after acquiring an additional 489,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
