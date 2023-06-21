Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $137,157.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $456.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $464.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $452.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after purchasing an additional 95,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

