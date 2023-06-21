RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 3.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. 338,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,400,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

RPC Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

RPC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPC by 132.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in RPC by 109.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

