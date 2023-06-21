RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average is $241.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

