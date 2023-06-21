RVW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

