RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 257.02 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,696.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.34).

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($130,006.40). In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($130,006.40). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £10,320 ($13,205.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $16,032,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on RWS from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.01) target price on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

