Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

