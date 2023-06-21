Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $403.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.11. The company has a market capitalization of $306.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

