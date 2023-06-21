Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $7.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.24. 1,878,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,899,143. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 568.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,706 shares of company stock valued at $146,092,561. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

