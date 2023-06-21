Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.41. Sasol shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 69,894 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sasol Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

