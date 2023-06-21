Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.41. Sasol shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 69,894 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sasol Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sasol by 26.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,074 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sasol by 2,140.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Sasol by 384.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

