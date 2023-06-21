Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 1,911,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.