Secret (SIE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,181.11

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $5,181.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00100709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015314 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003480 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 196.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00350497 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,010.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

