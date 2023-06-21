Serco Group (LON:SRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $138.90

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.90 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 138.90 ($1.78), with a volume of 2884617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.80).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.78) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.40 ($2.71).

The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.39.

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($215,983.93). 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

