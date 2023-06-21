ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $559.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 285.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.95 and a 200-day moving average of $452.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

