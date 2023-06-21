Short Interest in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Declines By 6.5%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $71.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,605.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,504 shares of company stock worth $14,700,625. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $16,781,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

