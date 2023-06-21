Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $159.18 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00284016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00485336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00450721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00055804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,395,182,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.