SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Articles

