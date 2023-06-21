Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank Company Profile

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

