Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after buying an additional 2,022,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

