Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

SPG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.96. 257,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

