Sinecera Capital LLC Has $21.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sinecera Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 22.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. The company has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

