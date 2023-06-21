SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35.62 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $278.90 million and $35.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,692.58 or 1.00000519 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21823647 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $26,541,053.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

