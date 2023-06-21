SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $284.06 million and approximately $47.18 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22835816 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $35,765,007.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

