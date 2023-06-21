SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. Sells 2,900 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

NYSE:SITE traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 305,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,961. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

