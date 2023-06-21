Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Up 1.4%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €116.20 ($126.30) and last traded at €116.00 ($126.09). 35,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.40 ($124.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX2 shares. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Sixt Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is €111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

