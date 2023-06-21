Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

