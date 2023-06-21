Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, reports. Smart Share Global had a negative net margin of 24.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 52,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,860. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Smart Share Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Share Global stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of Smart Share Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

