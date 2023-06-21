Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

