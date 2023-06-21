Solana Market Cap Hits $6.77 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $16.93 or 0.00056461 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $6.77 billion and approximately $391.31 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 550,650,475 coins and its circulating supply is 399,650,793 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

