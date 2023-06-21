S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $395.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $391.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

